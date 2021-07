Lil Nas X wasn't done with the surprises after his red carpet moment at the BET Awards on June 27. Following his dramatic outfit switch from a printed gown to a floral pantsuit, the singer went all out for his performance at the show later in the night. As he performed a royal rendition of "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" inspired by Michael Jackson's "Remember the Time" music video, he not only commanded the stage and delivered an epic set but also brought out a crew of incredibly coordinated dancers to do it with him. But the best part of his act? Lil Nas X ended the song with a steamy makeout session with one of his dancers. Check out his full performance ahead.