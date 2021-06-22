Cancel
Cape Coral, FL

Results of high-visibility traffic enforcement operation by Cape Coral Police

By Kat Velez
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FMgP5_0abTf3uW00

Cape Coral Police conducted a high-visibility traffic enforcement operation on June 19, with a focus on moving violations such as speeding, red-light and stop sign violations. The operation also sought out aggressive/reckless driving and DUI’s.

The operation was a saturation patrol that was conducted city-wide from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. Officers were focused on identifying and taking impaired drivers off the road as well as targeting areas with traffic issues that cause crashes. In addition to traffic violations, this operation yielded two arrests for driving under the influence.

Out of 33 traffic stops, no seatbelt citations were issued. The Cape Coral Police Department reminds everyone to always wear a seatbelt.

TOTAL TRAFFIC STOPS: 33
WARNINGS: 19
SPEED CITATIONS: 9
SEATBELT CITATIONS: 0
MOVING CITATIONS: 4
NON-MOVING CITATIONS: 2
OPEN CONTAINER (DRIVER): 0
OPEN CONTAINER (PASSENGER): 0
.02 VIOLATIONS: 0
CRIMINAL CITATIONS: 3
CITATIONS TOTAL: 18

DUI ARRESTS: 2
MOTORCYCLE DUI ARRESTS: 0
OTHER ARRESTS: 0
TOTAL ARRESTS: 2

FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

