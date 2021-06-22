Cancel
Richmond, VA

Man found dead in Richmond apartment from gunshot wound

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 17 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are investigating after a man was found dead in an apartment from an apparent gunshot wound.

Around 6:44 p.m. on Monday, officers were called to the 4600 block of Southwood Parkway for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and determined that the incident happened in the 1400 block of Treehaven Drive.

Officers found an adult man in an apartment suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of the death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

