Wisconsin Assembly lawmakers are set to vote today on a two-year state budget that looks very different from the spending plan proposed by Gov. Tony Evers earlier this year. The Assembly is scheduled to convene in the afternoon to take up the budget approved over the past several weeks by the Republican-controlled state budget committee. The GOP-backed plan includes less overall spending than the governor called for, omits major proposals from Evers — like legalizing marijuana and expanding Medicaid — and uses unprecedented state revenue projections to pay for a $3.4 billion tax cut.