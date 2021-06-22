Columbia city leaders discuss American Rescue Plan funding with community members

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Columbia city leaders heard from community members about how they want American Rescue Plan funding to be spent.

Congress passed the $1.9 trillion plan last spring.

To be eligible, expenses must fall into four categories - public health response or negative economic impacts

Premium pay, investments in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure or government revenue loss were discussed during the meeting.

Funds can not be used to cover costs incurred prior to March 3, 2021.

A city spokesperson says while there is strict eligibility requirements, the city hopes to find areas that are similar to what community groups are suggesting.

The city plans to hold a series of in-person community engagements for the funding later this summer.

