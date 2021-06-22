Cancel
Columbia, MO

Columbia city leaders discuss American Rescue Plan funding with community members

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 17 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Columbia city leaders heard from community members about how they want American Rescue Plan funding to be spent.

Congress passed the $1.9 trillion plan last spring.

To be eligible, expenses must fall into four categories - public health response or negative economic impacts

Premium pay, investments in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure or government revenue loss were discussed during the meeting.

Funds can not be used to cover costs incurred prior to March 3, 2021.

A city spokesperson says while there is strict eligibility requirements, the city hopes to find areas that are similar to what community groups are suggesting.

The city plans to hold a series of in-person community engagements for the funding later this summer.

The post Columbia city leaders discuss American Rescue Plan funding with community members appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
