New York Mets | Jerad Eickhoff escapes jam

The Mets have selected the contract of right-hander Jerad Eickhoff. Outfielder Mason Williams was designated for assignment to create space on the 26-man and 40-man rosters. Eickhoff signed a minor league deal in December that will now pay him $1.5M for reaching the big league roster. The righty (who turns 31 in July) has spent his entire MLB career in the NL East, having pitched with the Phillies from 2015-19 and initially looking like he could be a solid member of the rotation. Injuries overshadowed Eickhoff’s last three years in Philadelphia, however, and after being cut loose by the team, he inked minors contracts with the Padres and Rangers in 2020 but didn’t see any big league action.