First Colonial’s Michael Nopper has a chance to do something his older brothers couldn’t: Win a boys soccer state title

For 12 straight years, a Nopper has run the pitch for First Colonial boys soccer.

One crowning achievement eluded the two elder Noppers, Brooks and Will, but Michael now has his shot at the ultimate rivalry trump card: a state championship.

First Colonial beat Deep Run 2-0 in a Class 5 state semifinal Monday at Deep Run and will play John R. Lewis High of Springfield in the state final at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

“It would mean the world to me,” Michael Nopper said of winning a championship. “It would mean the world to my family, my relatives, and they’re all coming out to the game because they know how much it means to me, especially my brothers. They’re probably gonna be a little mad if I win, but I’ll make sure we do to rub it in their face.”

Sibling rivalry is serious business for the Noppers, who are aged apart perfectly so when Brooks graduated, Will came in as a freshman and when Will graduated, Michael entered the fray. As they’re unable to suit up for First Colonial together, discussions quickly transition into who played for the best FC team.

And while Brooks and Will point to their gaudy scoring numbers as forwards and midfielders, Michael, a senior defender, turns to shutouts.

“I remember watching Brooks in his regional final,” Michael said. “Both my brothers were All-Americans, region Player of the Year, so as a defender they’re like strikers and midfielders scoring 20 goals a season. So my dad’s like, you gotta somehow replicate the standards they set.”

Michael’s done that, First Colonial coach Juice Pantophlet said. Anchoring a back line alongside another senior, a freshman and sophomore, Nopper’s leadership has been vital.

“He has been absolutely brilliant this year,” Pantophlet said. “I cannot say enough about Michael Nopper as a center back. He is our rock back there. You look at the leadership not just vocally but by example. He gets those guys up. He gets them ready to play.”

Michael also had a head start on the expectations that come with playing for First Colonial. Brooks reached the state quarterfinals and Will played for the 2016 state runner-up team.

“I know a lot of the guys look up to me,” Michael said. “My brothers played here eight years ahead of me, so I kind of know the culture here. I know what’s expected of me, especially as a senior this year. I have high standards with the freshmen. I just gotta look after them and set the example whether I’m talking or making a tackle. I set an energy and they kind of match it.”

Playing composed and patiently against Deep Run, First Colonial’s defenders never looked in imminent danger. Their pressure and confidence in challenging Deep Run’s forwards made for a dominant win.

“I think the way we defend dictates our attack,” Michael said.

Caleb Jones and Owen Ruddy scored first-half goals, while goalkeeper Garrett Hodges made a few timely saves near the end of regulation to preserve the shutout. A clean sheet in the state playoffs is a fine addition to the younger brother’s résumé.

“I even argued with them at graduation time,” Pantophlet said, “because they were all there saying, ‘No, you couldn’t beat this team. We had this guy and this guy.’ So it’s a really friendly rivalry and then they pull me into it, asking, ‘What do you think?’”

Not much thinking would be required if Michael and the 2021 Patriots get the program’s first state title.

“We just played our game,” Michael said. “Quick passing, quick movement, confidence on the ball, direct soccer. We want to score goals and win a state championship, so that’s what we came out here to do.”

