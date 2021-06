Unless Jacob deGrom happens to be starting for the Mets, this New York team is vulnerable. And backing deGrom each time he starts is not as easy as it may seem. At home he's been priced well above the -200 mark. But on the road, deGrom does enjoy some value in most series. For example, a game in San Diego had the Mets winning with deGrom as a starter priced at -118 back on June 5. Even on the road versus teams with losing records, like the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Mets were priced under -170 with deGrom as a starter.