Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB Game Highlights

New York Mets | Ronald Acuña Jr.'s solo homer

Posted by 
MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oEkdC_0abTdnA900

Ronald Acuña Jr. smacks a solo home run to center field and the Braves take a 1-0 lead in the top of the 5th

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Acuña Jr.
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Acu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
The Hill

MLB announcer taking leave after controversial comments

A former professional baseball player and manager now serving as a television analyst for the Arizona Diamondbacks is taking a voluntary leave of absence after comments he made about a player's head covering sparked backlash. "Pretty sure that's the same do-rag that Tom Seaver used to wear when he pitched...
MLBMLB

Gsellman, Familia to IL; Alonso's ASG push

NEW YORK -- Until recently, the Mets’ bullpen had remained remarkably healthy, offering the team reliability in the face of significant injury issues in the lineup and rotation. That changed Monday, when the Mets lost both Robert Gsellman and Jeurys Familia to injuries. Gsellman landed on the injured list with...
MLBTalking Chop

Ronald Acuña Jr., Ian Anderson lead Braves to 1-0 win over Mets

Ronald Acuña Jr. homered again while Ian Anderson turned in a good outing in a 1-0 win over the New York Mets. The Braves missed a golden opportunity in the first against Mets righty Jerad Eickhoff who was making his first start in the Majors since 2019. Ronald Acuña Jr. led off the game with a double. After a Freddie Freeman pop out, Ozzie Albies and Abraham Almonte walked to load the bases. Austin Riley worked the count full but then chased a low and away slider for the second out. Dansby Swanson then tapped back to the mound to end the threat.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals 6-2 over New York Mets: Jon Lester gets 1st curly-W; Kyle Schwarber homers twice...

Jon Lester got his first win of the season with a six-plus inning start against the New York Mets in the nightcap of today’s doubleheader in Washington, D.C.’s Nationals Park. Kyle Schwarber homered twice in the win, because, of course, Lester was starting. Schwarber sent a blast to center field in the bottom of the first inning, connecting for yet another leadoff HR, and followed up with a three-run home run to right-center that put the Nationals up 6-0 in the 4th inning of what ended up a 6-2 win in seven.
MLBTalking Chop

Ehire Adrianza starts in place of Ronald Acuña Jr. Wednesday (UPDATED)

The Atlanta Braves will try to make it three straight wins Wednesday night when they wrap up a four-game series against the New York Mets. Kyle Wright will step into the rotation in place of the injured Max Fried on Wednesday. New York will counter with rookie right-hander Tylor Megill who will be making his major league debut.
MLBESPN

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom's shutout streak ends at 31 innings

NEW YORK -- By the middle of his outing, Mets ace Jacob deGrom was struggling to find his mechanics that essentially made him a two-pitch pitcher. "Jake is human, right?" New York manager Luis Rojas said. "So, these things are going to happen." A less-dominant version of deGrom gave up...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

New York to visit Washington Monday

New York Mets (40-33, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (37-38, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jerad Eickhoff (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 3 strikeouts) Nationals: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: Washington and New York will play on Monday. The Nationals are 16-16 against opponents from the...
MLBNBC Sports

Phillies add former All-Star closer to their bullpen for Mets series

The Phillies have made some significant roster moves, particularly in the bullpen, ahead of this weekend’s important four-game series against the Mets in New York. Two of the relievers who contributed to the Phillies’ blowing three leads in Wednesday’s 13-12 loss to Washington are out: Sam Coonrod has been placed on the injured list with right forearm tendinitis and David Hale has been designated for assignment.
MLBTitusville Herald

N.Y. Mets-Washington Runs

Nationals first. Kyle Schwarber homers to right field. Trea Turner homers to left field. Juan Soto doubles to deep center field. Josh Bell grounds out to shallow right field, Pete Alonso to Jerad Eickhoff. Juan Soto to third. Josh Harrison flies out to Billy McKinney. Yan Gomes lines out to shortstop to Francisco Lindor.
MLBbuffalonynews.net

Two more Kyle Schwarber homers lift Nats past Mets

Kyle Schwarber continued his power surge by belting two of Washington's five home runs as the Nationals earned a 8-4 victory over the visiting New York Mets on Monday night. Schwarber has hit 11 homers over the past nine games. The only other player since 1901 to hit 11 home runs in a nine-game span was Frank Howard of the 1968 Washington Senators.
MLBprosportsextra.com

Milwaukee Brewers Manager Found Dead!

The year of 2021 has not been the best for professional athletes. This especially holds true for Major League Baseball. This particular death is being reported a little bit late as it somehow slipped through the cracks, but nonetheless it should be reported on. Back on May 6th, it was reported that former Milwaukee Brewers manager Del Crandall had passed away at the age of 91.
MLBTalking Chop

The Daily Chop: Losing streak snapped, Ronald Acuña’s injury not serious

The Atlanta Braves wrapped up their six-game road trip on a high note Sunday with a 6-4 win over the Miami Marlins. Atlanta went just 2-4 on the trip but were able to avoid a sweep and improved to 2-5 against the Marlins this season. Austin Riley reached base five times and hit his 12th home run of the season in the win. Drew Smyly allowed two runs over five innings. Ironically, the both of the Braves’ wins during the road trip came in games that were started by Smyly.
MLBTalking Chop

Ronald Acuña Jr. is good to go as Braves take on Red Sox

The lineups have been released for tonight’s game between the Braves and the Red Sox, and we got an answer to a question that suddenly popped up near the end of Sunday’s game in Miami. As usual, let’s start with the lineup for the Braves:. Ronald Acuña Jr. exited the...
MLBFiveThirtyEight

Ronald Acuña Jr. Has Gotten Even Better. So Why Are The Braves Worse?

Though they squandered a 3-1 lead in last year’s National League Championship Series against the eventual champion Los Angeles Dodgers, the Atlanta Braves had reasons to feel good about their chances going forward. They had the reigning NL MVP, first baseman Freddie Freeman, still under contract for 2021, plus lefty ace Max Fried, up-and-coming pitcher Ian Anderson and a host of talented young position players — headlined by electric outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. Coming off three consecutive NL East titles (and having finally won a postseason series for the first time since 2001), the Braves seemed like a good bet to keep building on their recent success.
MLBBoston Globe

Youth movement: Vlad Guerrero Jr., Ronald Acuña Jr. top initial All-Star voting

Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. aren’t just battling for the major-league home run lead, but hold the top two spots in Monday’s first release of All-Star voting data. Guerrero Jr. has received 857,956 votes in trying to make his first American League team, roughly 25,000 ahead...
MLBchatsports.com

The Daily Chop: Mike Soroka update, pitching plans, Ronald Acuña Jr and more

Injured starter Mike Soroka is still taking things “week by week” in his recovery from a torn Achilles but he remains optimistic that he will be able to return at some point in 2021. Soroka suffered a setback in May when his recovery simply wasn’t progressing as well as he was expecting. That led to exploratory surgery which revealed that Soroka’s body had rejected the sutures that placed during the original surgery. That led to increased inflammation which was what was causing Soroka the issues in his recovery.