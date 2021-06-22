Cancel
Environment

Rainstorms move out; stretch of sunny weather ahead

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRainy weather is moving past New Jersey, followed by mostly sunny weather for the next few days. News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist Dave Curren says that Wednesday will have the best weather for the week, with sunny skies and low humidity. Tuesday’s overnight hours will see partly cloudy skies, with...

