Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Rally Calls For Coordinated Fight Against Poverty, Racism

publicradioeast.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rev. William Barber II called Monday for members of Congress and legislative leaders around the country to commit to fighting poverty and systemic racism. The civil rights leader and co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign addressed a crowd in a public plaza near North Carolina’s legislature. The gathering kicked off a year of events for the Third Reconstruction project, building toward a march next summer in Washington. Barber said ending poverty and addressing social problems must become a top legislative priority. He said goals include raising minimum wage; protecting voter rights; and guaranteeing quality health care, housing and education.

www.publicradioeast.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Legislature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Minimum Wage
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
Related
Advocacyhuntingdondailynews.com

To fight poverty, cut the Pentagon budget

I grew up on the edge of the Great Dismal Swamp in southern Virginia. We lived in a sewage-ravaged, bug-infested trailer park. I didn’t realize we were poor at first — I thought that’s just how things were. But it was a difficult place to grow up, and as I...
SocietyStandard-Examiner

Letter: Fighting racism with racism isn't the answer

One of Utah's largest employers, Intermountain Healthcare, recently announced it would use race and gender as key determinants of who it would do business with. The new leader of the Intermountain Healthcare supply chain organization affirmed they would be discriminating based on race and gender to determine who they would do business with.
EducationBoston Globe

Teachers union chief vows legal action to defend teaching of ‘honest history’

"Culture warriors" are bullying teachers by labeling any discussion of historical racism as Critical Race Theory, says Randi Weingarten. The president of the nation’s second-largest teachers union is taking a strong stand against a recent spate of laws that restrict public-school lessons on racism, vowing legal action to protect any member who “gets in trouble for teaching honest history.”
Rocky Mount, NCRocky Mount Telegram

Racism allegations against Barnes, Wood unfounded

The recent statement by Rev. Anthony Spearman of the N.C. NAACP about Senate Bill 473 filed by state Sen. Lisa Barnes was as unnecessarily caustic as it was unhinged. For those who thought the nasty accusations about State Auditor Beth Wood regarding her audit of the City of Rocky Mount could not get any nastier, Rev. Spearman proves them wrong, dragging the discussion of SB 473 even further into the gutter. The NAACP’s statement plays the race card as hard as it can possibly be played.
TerrorismPalm Beach Interactive

Letters: Fighting poverty fights terrorism

Some 736 million people live in extreme poverty. In poverty-stricken areas, there is a lack of food security, little access to improved sanitation, and a lot of preventable disease. One billion people live without electricity. Millions more live with unreliable power. The numbers are jarring on many levels: among them,...
Cincinnati, OHuc.edu

Participate in the 19-Day Self-Education Challenge Against Systemic Racism

Want to learn more about issues pertaining to systemic racism in the United States but don’t know where to start? Inspired by the YWCA’s 21-Day Racial Equity Challenge, the University of Cincinnati Libraries’ R.E.S.P.E.C.T. committee developed a 19-Day Self-Education Challenge Against Systemic Racism just for you!. Sign up now to...
SocietyBBC

UN human rights chief calls for reparations over racism

The United Nations Human Rights Council has called for measures including reparations to "make amends" for racism against people of African descent. Its new report also urges educational reform and apologies to address discrimination. It praises Black Lives Matter and says the group should "receive funding, public recognition and support".
Surfside, FLPosted by
The Associated Press

DeSantis parts with Trump in response to Surfside tragedy

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — When the coronavirus ravaged Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis defiantly bucked mask mandates. He later cracked down on protesters advocating racial justice, blasted President Joe Biden on immigration, jumped into the fight over transgender athletes and signed sweeping legislation to toughen voting rules. But after a deadly...
PoliticsLexington Herald-Leader

‘Death by 1,000 cuts:’ Critical race theory another weapon against public education.

Kentucky is lucky to have a public servant like Education Commissioner Jason Glass. On Tuesday, he beamed in from his vacation to explain clearly and concisely to members of the Interim Education Committee what critical race theory is and what it is not — most of all, NOT being taught in Kentucky schools. He also explained the concept of equity — the idea that we help students who are at a disadvantage — although we’d hope that as education committee members, they already had some grasp on it. He suggested that instead of muzzling teachers with abstract language, legislators should pass a law requiring that dissenting viewpoints be taught on controversial topics. (That could bring its own confusion: “Jim Crow laws created legal segregation, disenfranchised and terrorized Black people across the South, but not everyone agrees they created a framework of systemic racism.” Um, ok).
ElectionsBismarck Tribune

Letter: US voters are not being suppressed

In response to Bruce Hagen on his letter titled "voter suppression," which showed no facts. I wonder where you receive your information from? By the sounds of your ranting, you must listen to the fake news of the alphabet news. Their ratings are lower than ever. Wonder why? You commented the USA is a democracy. Partially true. We are actually a Republic. The R means our representatives are chosen by the people to exercise political power. The Democracy is where people deliberate to make rules and decide on legislation. The D does not stand for Democrat nor the R for Republican.
Politicshaysfreepress.com

Bill could limit state campaign contributions

Limiting campaign contributions for state officials and state candidates is the goal set by State Representative Erin Zwiener. House Bill 121, initiated by Zwiener, proposes to limit contributions to $5,000 per election, per individual, and $10,000 per election, per political action committee (pac). Texas has no contribution limit for state candidates and is one of 11 states without a campaign limit for state-level offices.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

American freedom is on the line

On the day President Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act of 1965 into law, he declared it, “one of the most monumental laws in the entire history of American freedom.”. That declaration has stood the test of time. With the stroke of his pen, President Johnson outlawed a political strategy designed to prevent Black, Brown, and Indigenous Americans from voting. In the five years that followed, the number of Black Americans who registered to vote in six southern states was nearly the same as the number who had registered during the entire century leading up to the law’s passage. In the words of Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan , the Voting Rights Act of 1965 “marries two great ideals: democracy and racial equality.”
Politicsbrownwoodnews.com

Rules for transgender student athletes & critical race theory among Governor Abbott’s agenda items for special legislative session

Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday issued a proclamation that identifies eleven agenda items for the Special Session that began at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 8. “The 87th Legislative Session was a monumental success for the people of Texas, but we have unfinished business to ensure that Texas remains the most exceptional state in America,” said Governor Abbott. “Two of my emergency items, along with other important legislation, did not make it to my desk during the regular session, and we have a responsibility to finish the job on behalf of all Texans. These Special Session priority items put the people of Texas first and will keep the Lone Star State on a path to prosperity. I look forward to working with my partners in the Legislature to pass this legislation as we build a brighter future for all who call Texas home.”
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

FCC to mull cellphone blocking options for state prisons

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Federal regulators are considering allowing state prisons across the country more technological options to combat contraband cellphones, which prison officials have long said represent the greatest security threat behind bars. The Federal Communications Commission plans Tuesday to discuss “taking steps to combat contraband wireless devices in...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Republicans tell Olympic athletes protesting flag at Tokyo games: ‘No kind of demonstration is permitted’

Just under 40 Republican lawmakers have written to the US Olympic Committee to express concerns about the possibility of American athletes staging political protests at the Summer Games in Tokyo.The representatives urged the USOC to remind competitors to obey Rule 50 of the International Olympic Committee charter which bans political expression by athletes during the games.Fox News reports that the letter to US Olympic and Paralympic Committee Chair Susanne Lyons and CEO Sarah Hirshland was signed by 39 members of Congress and specifically singled out hammer thrower Gwen Berry, who turned away during the national anthem at trials in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy