LoCain wants to return by All-Star break

MLB
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX -- Three long weeks since going down with the latest in a series of leg injuries, Lorenzo Cain is finally getting his legs back under him. Cain did some running on the field for the first time on Monday and plans to begin hitting in the cage on Tuesday as he takes the next step in his comeback from a strained right hamstring that landed him on the injured list on June 1. That followed an earlier stint on the IL for a left quad strain in April, which followed a right quad strain in Spring Training.

