Astronomy

‘Strawberry moon’: See the 1st full moon of the summer this week

By Austin Williams
fox9.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - Stargazers will be treated to a visual spectacle ahead of the Independence Day fireworks with an awe-inspiring "strawberry moon" on Thursday, June 24. June’s full moon is typically the last full Moon of spring and the first of the summer solstice, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. It...

