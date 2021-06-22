‘Strawberry moon’: See the 1st full moon of the summer this week

The new moon arrives Friday (July 9), a day after the planet Mercury reaches its highest elevation in the morning sky. The moon is officially new at 9:16 p.m. EDT (0116 July 10 GMT), when the moon is directly between the sun and Earth. Technically, both objects are in conjunction, meaning that they are on the same north-south line that passes through the celestial pole, near the star Polaris. (The term conjunction is also applied to other celestial bodies, such as planets). The timing of the lunar phase depends on where the moon is relative to the Earth, so the new moon occurs at the same time all over the world — the only differences being due to what time zone you are in — in Melbourne, Australia, for example, the new moon occurs at 11:16 a.m. on July 10.