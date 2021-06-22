Cancel
Warren County, NY

Flood Advisory issued for Warren, Washington by NWS

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 20:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Warren; Washington The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Warren County in east central New York Central Washington County in east central New York * Until 1115 PM EDT. * At 805 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Granville, Hartford, Comstock, Glens Falls North, Kingsbury, Mount Hope, Hampton, Fort Ann, Baldwin Corner, South Bay, South Bay Village, Iron Furnace, Smiths Basin, Hogtown, West Fort Ann, West Granville, Vaughns Corners, Tripoli, Grays Corner and South Hartford.

