Flood Warning issued for Neshoba by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 08:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 800 PM CDT. Target Area: Neshoba The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Above Philadelphia affecting Neshoba County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Pearl River Above Philadelphia. * Until Wednesday morning. * At 7:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 13.0 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is currently cresting at 13.0 feet. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Water begins to affect Burnside Lake Water Park. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Pearl River Philadelphi 13.0 13.0 Tue 7 am CDT 12.8 12.6 12.3