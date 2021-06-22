Special Weather Statement issued for Newton, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 20:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. High winds can bring down trees and large limbs resulting in serious injury or property damage. Exercise extreme caution when outdoors during such strong winds...and be especially aware of older trees. Target Area: Newton; Scott A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT WESTERN NEWTON AND SCOTT COUNTIES UNTIL 1030 PM CDT At 946 PM CDT, Meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Forest, moving east at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Conehatta around 1010 PM CDT. Lawrence around 1020 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Lake.