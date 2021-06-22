Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 22:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-22 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake; Porter BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...High wave action and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...Lake IN and Porter Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wave heights of 4 to 7 feet will gradually diminish overnight. Stay dry when waves are high!