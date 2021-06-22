Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Boruto Introduces New Kara Villain With a Deadly Power

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoruto: Naruto Next Generations has introduced a new Kara villain with a deadly power. Now that the manga has set Code as the major villain for the next phase of the series, it has begun to reveal that there are still remnants of the Kara group that have been left behind ever after Isshiki Otsutsuki and many of the other members were eliminated. Each of these remnants had been sealed away thanks to their overbearing power, and it seems that this is now taken an extra step further as yet another remnant of Kara has been revealed.

comicbook.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boruto Introduces#Naruto Next Generations#Code
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Twitter
Related
ComicsComicBook

Akame ga Kill Cosplay Brings Esdeath Back to Life

One Akame ga Kill! fan has brought the fan favorite Esdeath back to life through some awesome cosplay! If you are even curious about anime these days, it's likely you have heard about Akame ga Kill! in one way or another. The original manga series from Takahiro and Tetsuya Tashiro ended its original run back in 2016 (before branching out with sequels and spin-offs), but the franchise enjoyed quite a bit of popularity during its debut back in 2014. In fact, the anime's probably the most well known version of it thanks to word of mouth alone.
ComicsComicBook

Boruto Explains How Kawaki Can Access New Power

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations explained how Kawaki can still access a new kind of power with the newest chapter of the series! Now that the manga has officially taken its first few steps into a new arc, it has also established that Code and the final remnants of Kara will be the next major villains of the series. This is an especially sore subject for Kawaki as not only does he have a pretty rough history with Code during his time being brought up by Jigen, he also feels powerless due to his lack of Karma.
TV SeriesComicBook

My Hero Academia Brings In New Villain, Servant Of The Stars

The fifth season of My Hero Academia might have brought the UA Academy Civil War to a close with the conclusion of the Joint Training Exercise Arc, but the troubles facing the young heroes of Class 1-A are only just beginning. While major villains like Shigaraki, All For One, Overhaul, and Gentle Criminal might not be directly pestering hero society at the moment, that isn't stopping lower-tier villains from emerging from the darkness to cause havoc, with a new threat being introduced via the sorcerer like villain known as the Servant of the Stars.
ComicsComicBook

Boruto's New Episode Shows How Little Naruto and Sasuke Have Changed

The biggest fight of the Hidden Leaf Village has finally arrived in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and while Naruto and Sasuke certainly have grown significantly since the early days of the anime franchise created by Masashi Kishimoto, it seems that the more things change, the more they stay the same. With the leader of the Kara Organization attempting to bring back Kawaki into the clutches of his collection of rogue ninjas, it seems that not even the Seventh Hokage and the final member of the Uchiha Clan will be enough to ultimately defeat Jigen.
ComicsInternational Business Times

'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Episode 206 Spoilers: Boro Vs The New Team 7

"Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" Episode 206 is scheduled to broadcast Sunday. Sarada, Boruto and Mitsuki join forces with Kawaki to form a new team to fight against Kara. They are still looking for Naruto in "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" Episode 206. The upcoming episode is called "The New Team 7."
ComicsComicBook

Naruto Reveals Daemon's Terrifying Powers in Boruto

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has changed the game following the final battle between Jigen and the most powerful ninjas of the Hidden Leaf Village, and with the Kara Organization now moving in a different direction than the goals they once had, a new "knight" has entered the ring. The young member of the nefarious ninja collective Daemon has been unleashed upon the world following Code's discovery of the powerhouse known as Eida, and it seems as if the Kara member has a power that might make him one of the most powerful fighters in the ninja world today.
Comicsepicstream.com

Does Sasuke Die in Boruto?

Sasuke Uchiha is one of the popular Naruto characters. Fans of the hit anime and manga followed his journey since he was a kid from Naruto and watched him grow as a powerful shinobi in Naruto Shippuden. In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, we see another side of him which is...
ComicsComicBook

Naruto: New Boruto Promo Pits Team 7 Against Boro

The Kara Organization has taken its biggest steps against the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha, with the leader of the nefarious collection of rogue ninjas in Jigen defeating both Naruto and Sasuke in a no-holds-barred handicap match earlier in the series. With Team 7 venturing forth and adding the Vessel known as Kawaki to their ranks, it seems as if the young ninjas are going to have quite the hurdle in front of them in an effort to save the Seventh Hokage in that Kara member and cult leader Boro is set to stop them from accomplishing their mission.
ComicsComicBook

Boruto's Latest Opening Unveils the New Uzumaki Family

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has officially unveiled the new Uzumaki Family with its newest opening theme sequence! The Kawaki saga is continuing in the anime, and following Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha's fight with Jigen, this saga is getting ready to launch into a whole new phase. The newest episode of the series officially kickstarts the "Otsutsuki Awakening" arc of the bigger Kawaki saga, and with it has given the anime a major makeover with a new opening and ending theme sequence for the series. While the ending has plenty to love, the opening has much, much more.
ComicsHoya

“Attack on Titan” Concludes With Intriguing Questions on War, Hatred

*This review contains spoilers. After a spectacular 12-year run, Japanese artist Hajime Isayama recently released the 139th and final chapter of his smash hit comic series, or manga, “Attack on Titan.” Since its beginning in 2009, the manga has become a worldwide success, selling over 100 million copies and becoming the 15th bestselling manga of all time.
ComicsComicBook

One Piece Nabs Legendary Director for Episode 982

One Piece has nabbed a legendary director for the next episode of the anime! The Wano Country arc's third act is now in full swing as with the end of the Oden Flashback sub arc, the latest string of episodes have seen Luffy and the rebel samurai forces struggle to leave the shores of Wano and head towards their main goal of Onigashima. The newest episode of the series turned things around in their favor big time, however, as Jinbe officially made his return to the anime and became a full member of the Straw Hat crew.
ComicsComicBook

Naruto Dubs Team Seven's Captain in New Boruto Episode

When it comes to Naruto, fans know Team 7 is more than a myth. With every generation comes a new group of students bearing the team's number, and that is no different these days. If you are caught up with Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, you will know Boruto Uzumaki is on Team 7 these days with his friends. And now, it seems the team has voted in its captain.

Comments / 0

Community Policy