Boruto Introduces New Kara Villain With a Deadly Power

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has introduced a new Kara villain with a deadly power. Now that the manga has set Code as the major villain for the next phase of the series, it has begun to reveal that there are still remnants of the Kara group that have been left behind ever after Isshiki Otsutsuki and many of the other members were eliminated. Each of these remnants had been sealed away thanks to their overbearing power, and it seems that this is now taken an extra step further as yet another remnant of Kara has been revealed.