The list of Jeopardy! legends is a short one. It takes a massive amount of brainpower and quick reflexes to be a champion. That combination is rare. So, you can count the Jeopardy! contestants that will go down in history on one hand. Ken Jennings is undoubtedly at the top of that list. He won 74 consecutive games. Additionally, he holds the record for the biggest winner on a game show. The only ones who come close to him on that list are Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer. They currently serve as Chasers on the ABC game show The Chase. Their goal is to outwit contestants and keep them from winning a cash prize.