Virtual Performer: Silly Sparkles

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 17 days ago

Recommended for grades K-6. Registration is required and opens Tuesday, June 8. Online registration closes at noon on the date of the program. Live Zoom programs last 30-45 minutes. When the performer allows, we will post an archived recording of the program to the Library's Facebook page. Get ready to...

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

