Stephen Johns’ new journey: Making a difference for mental health.

It isn’t just tennis where anyone who covers the game is going to need a refresher or a re-training on how to talk about things. But that’s the one in the news at the moment, as Naomi Osaka has brought the matters of mental health, depression, and anxiety into the spotlight. Tennis being an individual sport means there isn’t an IL list to shroud oneself, or some PR speak from the manager or GM while also directing the media to other players on the team about whatever other stories are around. It’s just you on the court, and everyone can see when you’re not there.