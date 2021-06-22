Cancel
Mental Health

Stephen Johns’ new journey: Making a difference for mental health.

By Laura Daly
Stephen Johns is 29 years old, and he announced in an Instagram post last week that he was retiring from hockey after more than two years of dealing with post-traumatic headaches and related symptoms. The symptoms appear to have started following a concussion caused by a high hit in a game against the Minnesota Wild on March 29th, 2018. Johns’ struggles over the following seasons have been well documented, and Stars fans were thrilled to see him return in the 2019-2020 season. Johns would ultimately play only 23 games (including 2 in the AHL for the Texas Stars) before leaving game 1 of the first-round series against the Calgary Flames in the Edmonton bubble. It would be his last game of hockey.

