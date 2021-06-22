Brightcove and ByteArk Bring Superior New Media and OTT Technologies to Customers in Thailand

Brightcove® Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the global leader in video for business, today announced a technology partnership with ByteArk, a leading content delivery network (CDN) service provider in Thailand, to support customers looking to use video to connect with viewers all over the world. Together, Brightcove and ByteArk will further empower media organizations, content owners using OTT (over-the-top) platforms, and enterprises to create a flawless viewer experience that engages and reaches viewers across any device while gaining crucial data that informs key business decisions.