Congressional Update: PFAS ban, law enforcement funding, ACA praise
It’s June 21, 2021. Here’s a roundup of recent news from New Hampshire’s Congressional Delegation. Hassan and Shaheen introduce bill banning PFAS in Cosmetics. This week, U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) helped introduce the No PFAS in Cosmetics Act, which would ban the inclusion of PFAS chemicals in cosmetics products, such as makeup, moisturizer and perfume. The bill is led by U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Susan Collins (R-ME), and cosponsored by fellow Senators Angus King (I-ME), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY).manchesterinklink.com