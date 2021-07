Aaron Wiggins is keeping his name in the 2021 NBA draft and will forgo his remaining eligibility at Maryland, he told ESPN on Monday. "The last couple of weeks, being able to go through team workouts, the G League Elite Camp and the NBA combine, being able to play my game has been beneficial for me," Wiggins said. "I've shown teams things they've never seen before. Teams have been surprised by what I showed. I've loved the information and feedback I've received and didn't want to wait until the last minute with my decision. I'm ready to take the next step. At the end of the day, you have to make the best decision and the one that will benefit you the most."