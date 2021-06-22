Late runs give Weare 5-4 victory over Sweeney

MANCHESTER, N.H. — In heartbreaking fashion, the Manchester Sweeney Post #2 baseball team fell to Weare Post #65 Monday evening at Gill Stadium by a score of 5-4. Sweeney took a 4-0 lead into the top of the seventh inning, but weren’t able to finish the job as Weare starting pitcher Brett Patnode hit a three-run home run over the right-centerfield fence to give them the lead. Earlier in the seventh, Jeff Wagner tripled to bring home a run and later scored on a single from A.J. De Tone to help build the Weare comeback.