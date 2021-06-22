Amazon Prime Day: The best Blu-ray and 4K UHD deals

This may be hard to believe, but the movie Shrek was released 20 years ago! I really can’t believe it. I remember seeing it in the theaters (I worked at a movie theater at the time), but it just doesn’t seem like it’s been that long. Time flies when you’re having fun. The part that might be hard to believe is I don’t think I have watched Shrek in nearly as long. I remember liking it but just never got around to buying it or anything.