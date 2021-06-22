Amazon Prime Day: The best Blu-ray and 4K UHD deals

You would be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn’t love Bugs Bunny and Warner Bros. cashed in on his popularity. In 1988, Robert Zemeckis (Back to the Future) directed a movie that changed the world of animation called Who Framed Roger Rabbit? Combining live-action footage with animation was a new concept that stunned and enthralled audiences and critics alike. Four years later another genre-mixing movie, Cool World, brought a darker and more mature perspective while blending these two mediums together. Then, in 1996, Warner Bros. Animation made Space Jam; a movie that paired beloved Looney Tunes characters with Basketball and Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame player, Michael Jordan. With a second film, Space Jam: A New Legacy, heading to movie theaters this month, Warner Bros. decided to release the original Space Jam on 4K UHD; in stores now.