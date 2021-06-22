Huntsville teacher resigns after texting student saying he will buy them liquor

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Huntsville teacher and girls assistant basketball coach has resigned after texting a former student saying he would buy them liquor. According to a letter drafted by Superintendent Audra Kimball, Edward Beck, assistant Lady Eagles basketball coach and 7th and 8th-grade science teacher, admitted he sent social media messages to a student regarding the purchase of alcohol for the student and meeting the student to, “booze together, my treat.”