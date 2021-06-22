Cancel
Alabama State

Children’s Well-Being in Alabama Improves, but Still Lags Behind the Country

By Kyra Miles, Report for America Corps for WBHM
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism
More of Alabama’s children have health insurance and are graduating high school on time, but many of them need more support in key areas like math skills. Alabama ranks 47th in the nation for children’s well-being, according to the 2021 Kids Count Data Book from the Annie E. Casey Foundation. Each year, the report tracks challenges facing kids and their families in all 50 states. It uses 16 indicators ranked across four areas, including health, education, economic well-being and family and community.

Community Policy
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism is a non-profit, non-partisan organization serving the civic good of Birmingham and Alabama by supporting journalism that makes a difference and citizen engagement with news that is fair, factual, unflinching and focused on important matters.

