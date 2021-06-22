Children’s Well-Being in Alabama Improves, but Still Lags Behind the Country

More of Alabama’s children have health insurance and are graduating high school on time, but many of them need more support in key areas like math skills. Alabama ranks 47th in the nation for children’s well-being, according to the 2021 Kids Count Data Book from the Annie E. Casey Foundation. Each year, the report tracks challenges facing kids and their families in all 50 states. It uses 16 indicators ranked across four areas, including health, education, economic well-being and family and community.