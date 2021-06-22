Buchanan County accident moderately injures Oklahoma teen Monday afternoon
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo. — Two Collinsville, Oklahoma residents were injured in a Buchanan County accident Monday afternoon. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jerry E. McClurg, 45, was driving a Dodge Longhorn southbound on I-29, just outside St. Joseph city limits around 12:49 p.m. Monday. Another driver, Larry P. Crider, 60, of Oregon, Missouri was slowing his transit van due to vehicle congestion. The front driver’s side of McClurg’s truck hit the rear passenger side of Crider’s van. Crider was uninjured. McClurg received minor injuries. McClurg’s passenger, a juvenile male, 13, was moderately injured. Both were transported by Buchanan County EMS to Mosaic Life Care for treatment.www.kmzu.com