Our Flag Means Death Release Date, Cast, And Plot - What We Know So Far

When casting the role of Sam for his film “Gunpowder Milkshake,” which hits Netflix July 14, co-writer/director Navot Papushado knew he had a tall order to fill. The role of the deadly assassin required a bona fide movie star, someone who could carry an entire film and appear in almost every scene. She had to have action skills to be able to execute elaborate fight choreography often done in one long take without a double. And not just traditional action scenes — we’re talking some of the most inventive fights committed to film in recent memory, including a sequence where Sam can’t move her arms on her own so she has weapons strapped to her hands while using the rest of her body to propel their movement. She also had to possess some real dramatic chops, as Sam shares deeply emotional scenes with the eight-year-old girl she rescues and she risks everything to protect. Oh, and she had to be funny, as the movie never takes itself too seriously and is an adrenaline-fueled blast that will have you gasping and laughing in the same breath.