Our Flag Means Death Release Date, Cast, And Plot - What We Know So Far
The cast of "Our Flag Means Death" has recently added multiple actors to its cast, which means there's no time like the present to take stock of where production on the upcoming HBO Max half-hour comedy stands. Announced earlier this year, "Our Flag Means Death" will reunite "What We Do in the Shadows" co-stars Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby. Waititi and Darby will perform in the six-episode television show, with Waititi also executive producing and directing the pilot episode. Additionally, "Our Flag Means Death" will be overseen by showrunner David Jenkins, the creator of the short-lived TBS comedy show "People of Earth."www.looper.com