Star sponsors International Women in Engineering Day event to celebrate Engineering Heroes!

Typically celebrated the last Thursday in July (in 2021, that is July 29th) National Intern Day, is intended to recognize the value of an internship for students about to enter the field. For students enrolled in a medical technician program, getting an internship is a great way to gain real-world experience in your chosen field. While you’re probably used to the rigors of the classroom, you may be wondering what to expect when you step into the “real world” as an intern. Here’s a peek at the exciting opportunity that awaits.