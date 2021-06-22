Coca-Cola To Sponsor Free Comic Book Day For 2021

This year's Free Comic Book Day has been rescheduled to Saturday, the 14th of August, 2021 – fifteen months since the last one. And it seems it will have some other differences, including being sponsored by Coca-Cola. Coke will serve as the Presenting Sponsor of FCBD and will be featured on printed promotional materials and branded merchandise distributed to local comic shops in advance of the event. The other sponsor will be Diamond's own Pullbox subscription service that allows comic shop customers to manage their preorders and subscriptions online in partnership with their local comic book shop. This will be the twentieth anniversary of Free Comic Book Day and the first time the event has had such a famous soft drinks sponsor. How far the sponsorship will go, what costs of Free Comic Book Day on the retailer it may alleviate, and how many products, posters, of promotions will bear the famous logo has yet to be specified. The fifty titles directly involved with Free Comic Book Day 2021 were first revealed on Bleeding Cool. However, there have been a few changes since then, and DC Comics has also thrown in its own non-Diamond-distributed selection of free comic books to be given away as well.