Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Coca-Cola To Sponsor Free Comic Book Day For 2021

By Rich Johnston
bleedingcool.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year's Free Comic Book Day has been rescheduled to Saturday, the 14th of August, 2021 – fifteen months since the last one. And it seems it will have some other differences, including being sponsored by Coca-Cola. Coke will serve as the Presenting Sponsor of FCBD and will be featured on printed promotional materials and branded merchandise distributed to local comic shops in advance of the event. The other sponsor will be Diamond's own Pullbox subscription service that allows comic shop customers to manage their preorders and subscriptions online in partnership with their local comic book shop. This will be the twentieth anniversary of Free Comic Book Day and the first time the event has had such a famous soft drinks sponsor. How far the sponsorship will go, what costs of Free Comic Book Day on the retailer it may alleviate, and how many products, posters, of promotions will bear the famous logo has yet to be specified. The fifty titles directly involved with Free Comic Book Day 2021 were first revealed on Bleeding Cool. However, there have been a few changes since then, and DC Comics has also thrown in its own non-Diamond-distributed selection of free comic books to be given away as well.

bleedingcool.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Comic Book Day#Comic Books#Coca Cola#Dc Comics#Coca Cola#Coke#Diamond#Pullbox#Dc Comics
Related
Comicshot969boston.com

New Comic Book Day 6-30-21 and PreShow!

Speedy runs down all the new books out 6-30-21 go support your local comic book shop!. Give us a like comment or share! Live show is every Monday 6pm on Checkpoint XP Twitch Channel! Also tell your smart speaker PLAY GEEK CULTURE CONGRESS PODCAST!
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Diamond Moves Marvel Comics FOC To Sunday, Just Like DC

When DC Comics left Diamond Comic Distributors, they kept the policy of Final Order Cut-Off (FOC) dates for retailers to change their orders closer to shipping time. But rather than keep it on Monday night with all the other Diamond titles, they switched it to Sunday nights from Lunar or UCS – or the previous Thursday when there was a holiday weekend. Now it seems that Marvel Comics is following in that stead. As of next week and going forward, all Marvel Comics/Penguin Random House items will have Sunday Final Cut-Off Order dates, rather than Monday. The first will be this Sunday, the 11th of July, with the cut-off being midnight ET, or 9 pm PT, or 5 am the next morning BST. Diamond will continue Monday FOC for non-Marvel/Penguin Random House/DC/Scout titles.
ShoppingFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

The best LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes set

From Wonder Woman to the Joker, kids and adults have long embraced the heroes and villains of DC Comics. Toys and games inspired by the long-running series come in a variety of forms, including popular builds from the paragon of toymakers, Lego. Lego's series of DC Comics Super Heroes caters...
EntertainmentPosted by
Mental_Floss

10 Fun Facts About DC Comics

DC Comics has grown to become one of the most recognizable names in pop culture today, with characters like Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman appearing in countless comics, video games, TV shows, and movies. However, the storied legacy of DC spans nearly 100 years and includes a rich variety of creators, writers, illustrators, colorists, and confusing corporate mergers. Here are 10 facts about DC Comics that explore the history of the company.
Books & Literaturecomic-con.org

Comic-Con@Home Book Club

We’re excited to announce that the graphic novel In Waves by AJ Dungo has been selected for our first-ever Comic-Con@Home Book Club! This poignant and visually stunning novel has been described as “Craig Thompson's Blankets meets William Finnegan's Barbarian Days.” Dungo seamlessly weaves together the tale of his partner’s prolonged battle with cancer with the history of surfing. Part autobiography, part history, In Waves is a beautifully rendered tale of how we move through the world and the impact we have on others.
Movies/Film

Marvel and Warner Bros. Will Skip Comic-Con at Home This Summer

It’s officially official: No Marvel or DC films will be gracing the at-home-Hall-Hs this year. Deadline has the story and they say both blockbuster giants are bowing out of the upcoming Comic-Con@Home, which will livestream its panels to viewers in the comfort of their own homes. Hence the name. Comic-Con...
ComicsPosted by
The Valdosta Daily Times

COMIC BOOKS: Dark Nights

The Shadow is nearly an obscure character. But even some younger people are familiar with the figure in a dark hat and cloak, a flowing red scarf, sharp eyes and nose, a trail of maniacal laughter and the phrase – "Who knows what evil lurks in the hearts of men ... the Shadow knows."
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Passions lead to comic book

Growing up in Malawi, Mzatiwathu Banda used to make little comic books as a child. He would draw the books in the anime style of “Dragon Ball” and write his own stories. His mom hated it. Apparently, like most childhood interests, his mom only needed to wait a little while...
Atlanta, GAscoopotp.com

World of Coca-Cola Ticket Giveaway and Summer Bucket List

Just in time for summer breaks, vacations and staycations, World of Coca-Cola is launching new, can’t-miss experiences. Of the many reasons to visit, check out the top five below and enter to win a family four- pack of tickets!. Sniff out the Secret – World of Coke’s newest permanent exhibit,...
Rutland, VTRutland Herald

Comic book shop opens in Rutland

Jared Goodrich waited half his life for Thursday. That was the day the 31-year-old Rutlander opened Night Legion Comics on Woodstock Avenue, the city’s first dedicated comic book shop in more than a decade. A comic book fan since childhood — in college, he said he did a thesis on...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

LATE: DC Comics from Action Comics To American Vampire

DC Comics has a few late titles coming. Some that originally were meant to have been published by now…. Action Comics Annual 2021 was solicited to be published last week, the 29th of June. We now have a new date for it, next week on the 13th of July. American...
BusinessCartoon Brew

What Animation Does AT&T’s Warnermedia Own?

A continuing series in which we map out what major corporations own in terms of characters, studios, and distribution platforms. This week’s company is Warnermedia, previously known as Time Warner, which received its new name in 2018 after it was acquired by telecom giant AT&T. The conglomerate is home to Warner Bros., HBO (including streamer HBO Max), Cartoon Network, Crunchyroll, one of the world’s most famous libraries of classic animation, and many more assets besides. Since the sale to AT&T, the company has undergone elaborate restructuring.
San Diego, CAflickdirect.com

Marvel Bowing Out of San Diego Comic-Con at Home

Disney's Marvel Studios films and MCU series have decided not to take part in San Diego Comic-Con@Home this month. This will be the second year in a row that Marvel has been absent at a Comic-Con event. Also bowing out of the event is Warner Bros., who last made a...
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 Trailer Offers a Vintage Summer Camp Slasher

Netflix created an ambitious horror franchise with the trilogy titled Fear Street, and after the first chapter has become a hit for the streaming service, the second chapter titled Fear Street Part 2: 1978 just around the corner!. The first Fear Street Part 1: 1994 ended on quite the cliffhanger...
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Avengers Features Red Guard, Widow, Room As Black Widow Film Opens

That was rather well-timed of Marvel Comics, wasn't it? On the same day as Marvel Comics releases The Black Widow movie spinning out of The Avengers films, so The Avengers #46 comic feature the Winter Guard, including the new Red Widow, Red Guardian, and more. Spoilers ahead!. Here to take...

Comments / 0

Community Policy