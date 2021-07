Minutes from the June 15-16 US Federal Reserve Policy meet released on Wednesday, did not deliver any clue on when or how the US Central Bank would begin to taper fiscal supports for the economy, as Fed policymakers had reportedly sensed that an uneven recovery over recent months had fallen short of engendering the impetus that might have prompted the Central Bank officials to harness a hawkish tone, however, the Fed had agreed to act, if a prolonged rise in inflation indicators or unescapable fiscal risks could materialize.