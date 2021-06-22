Flash Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 21:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Hancock County in southern Mississippi Northern Harrison County in southern Mississippi * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 944 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Gulfport, Diamondhead, Kiln, Lyman, Saucier and Stennis Space Center. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR