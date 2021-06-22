Cancel
Maine State

Biddeford Could Be Home To Maine’s Next Food Truck Park

By Joey
94.3 WCYY
94.3 WCYY
 17 days ago
As the summer rolls in, locals and tourists pour into Maine's only food truck park in Wells, Congdon's After Dark. It's been a smashing success for years now, introducing many customers to new vendors and giving those who are indecisive about food a chance to nibble on many options. With the food truck trend in Maine continuing to grow, it makes sense that there would be another food truck park at some point and it appears Biddeford may be the home of it.

