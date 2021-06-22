Biddeford Could Be Home To Maine’s Next Food Truck Park

To the people behind the registers of our favorite stores, please don't take personally our anger and frustration at having to pay for bags. It's not directed at you, although you're the ones who have to deal with the curses, diatribes, and looks of disbelief. We all knew it was coming. For over a year, we've known that it wouldn't be long before single-use plastic bags would be removed from the stores. Many of us tried to get in the habit of taking our reusable bags with us, whenever we went shopping. And, even though we were often seen stopping on our trek into the store to spin around and retrieve the bags forgotten in our cars, we did pretty well.