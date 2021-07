Winning the pole vault at state as a freshman raised expectations for Woodsboro’s talented junior and he shattered them when he returned to Austin this May. Meacham broke a 26-year old UIL State Meet record in the boys Class 2A pole vault, clearing 17 feet, the best clearance regardless of classification at the state meet. Meacham competed in four events at state, including the 200 meters, 400 relay and earned bronze in the boys long jump, which he competed at the same time as his record-breaking vault. For his accomplishments, Meacham was named Texas Track and Field Coaches Association Field Athlete of the Year for the state in Class A through 4A.