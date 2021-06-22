Cancel
DA: Lewd Diaper Pics Led Dad to Kill His 13-Year-Old Son

A Colorado dad who allegedly killed his teenage son—after the boy discovered photos of him in women’s underwear eating feces from a diaper—went on trial Monday. Dylan Redwine disappeared in 2012 and his remains were found miles from his father’s Durango home in 2013 and 2014, The Denver Post reported. Prosecutors told the jury that the bizarre photos of Mark Redwine may have driven a wedge between father and son and even led the 59-year-old to kill the teen. “A damaged relationship, exposed with compromising photographs, photographs in the hands of a 13-year-old who is disgusted by it, which triggered a violent rage in the defendant,” prosecutor Fred Johnson said. Redwine’s lawyer claims the pictures don’t provide motive and that Dylan ran away from home and was possibly attacked by a wild animal. “Mr. Redwine did not kill his child,” defense attorney John Moran said.

