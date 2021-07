ADM Tigers baseball will be looking for a big win tonight on the road, when they head to Winterset to take on the Huskies in a big game. Winterset comes into the matchup at 13-8 and ADM at 6-12. ADM was able to grab a win on Monday night against Bondurant-Farrar after Tate Stine-Smith was able to pitch a no hitter. The Tigers and Huskies played a tough battle in their first matchup earlier this season, with the Tigers having a early lead before losing it late and losing by the score of 8-5.