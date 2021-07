Pakistan exists in the cradle of Indus Valley Civilization that has history of 4000 years. Harapa and Mohenjodaro cities vanished along the banks of Indus River thousands years ago, but they left everlasting influence. There are vivid descriptions of beautiful life between the 5th and 7th century BC in the ancient Hindi epics. We can find the description of Sindhi and Punjabi culture in these old epics.