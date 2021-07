Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow recently made the news because Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters found a replica of his high school football jersey. Before that, he got the spotlight because he gave up on his baseball career and is trying to make a comeback in the NFL. Working against him is the fact that he is trying to switch positions at age 33. However, Jags head coach Urban Meyer has nothing but positive things to say about the former Gator.