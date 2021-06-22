Cancel
Cincinnati, OH

Growing number of guns being stolen out of vehicles in Cincinnati

By Jatara McGee
CNN
CNN
 17 days ago
CINCINNATI — The number of guns being stolen out of vehicles is climbing in Cincinnati.

It is an issue Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey now knows personally. Police are searching for a suspect and her service weapon after it was taken along with her county vehicle Saturday.

The car was reported stolen from her home in Columbia Tusculum and found a few hours later in Winton Terrace, but her 9-millimeter service weapon was missing. McGuffey says the car was locked and the alarm set when it was stolen.

WLWT requested data from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office regarding the number of guns stolen out of vehicles in recent years. We have not received those statistics yet.

WLWT requested and obtained data from the Cincinnati Police Department, which shows the number of guns stolen from vehicles in city limits has been steadily increasing since 2017.

More than 300 guns have been reported stolen every year since 2016. Halfway through 2021, the city is on track to see more than 400 guns stolen for the second year in a row. Keep in mind, the numbers only account for thefts reported to police.

The percentage of stolen guns taken from cars is also growing.

Cincinnati police data shows in 2016, 28% of stolen guns were taken out of vehicles. That number climbed to 35% in 2017, 36% in 2018, 38 percent in 2019 and 43 percent in 2020.

For the first six months of 2021, 44 percent of guns reported stolen in the city were taken from vehicles.

Local police do not recommend gun owners store their guns in their vehicle, especially overnight. At the least, police recommend citizens store their gun in a locked box inside the vehicle.

"You can store it in a case or in a lock box in your trunk, unloaded and un-chambered," said Tina Ling. "Storing them in your car really isn't the best idea."

Ling manages the Hammer Down Range in Loveland.

The gun range and store offer several options for customers to safely secure and store a gun or multiple guns. They sell small, medium and large personal vaults and Pelican cases that range from $35 to $70.

Each case offered has at least one lock.

"This is the medium-size one," she said, pointing out of $45 personal vault. "It can house up to two to three small firearms or two medium-size or one large...They do work pretty well, but it's not fool proof."

Ling said gun sales have been soaring since March of last year, demand has been high for accessories as well and she just got several cases back in stock.

The store is located on State Route 28 in Loveland.

