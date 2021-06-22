A new king and queen crowned in Putnam County

The Putnam County Fair kicked off on Monday, and a new king and queen were announced. Four men and four women were up for the title of Putnam County Jr. Fair King and Queen. The 2020 queen and king were on hand to give a speech to the packed grandstands, as well as crown the winners this year. The king for 2021 is Kaleb Gillespie, a recent graduate of Leipsic high school, and the queen is Caitlyn Maag, a recent Pandora-Gilboa graduate. The two will get to go around to other fairs this summer to represent Putnam County, but it would not be possible without their work ethic.