The M1 MacBook Is On Sale: Save Up To $200 on the Best Laptop in the World for Prime Day
Last year, Spy’s Tech Editor Adrian Covert named the M1 MacBook Air the best laptop of the year in The 2020 Man, our end-of-year awards feature. We’re six months into 2021, and the M1 MacBook Air is still the best laptop in the world as far as we’re concerned. And during Amazon Prime Day, you can buy this top-rated workhorse of a laptop for $50 off its normal price. The M1 MacBook Pro is marked down by $200, one of the best Prime Day laptop deals of 2021.spy.com