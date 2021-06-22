Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

From brawling and being expelled from DCPS to graduating from Howard Law School, this is her story

Posted by 
WUSA9
WUSA9
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON — Taking a walk through Congress Park in Southeast, D.C., you’re bound to see children playing, people heading to work or home, and hear colorful stories about what some call the heart of D.C. For Alexis Hawkins, the stroll down memory lane tells a story of a unique childhood.

www.wusa9.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bell#Howard University#Foster Care#Dcps#Howard Law School#The Freedom Riders Tour#Woodland Job Corps#Ged#Benedict College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Maryland StateBaltimore Times

Maryland scholar shines by graduating from high school and college at the same time

The pandemic presented an unprecedented time in education for educators and students who juggled virtual learning amid isolation, but some seniors who persevered did not miss a beat despite the threat of learning gaps and challenges. Not only did 17-year-old Khari Dawson receive approximately $700,000 in college scholarship offers, but she also graduated with an associate degree in the humanities and social sciences with a creative writing concentration from the Community College of Baltimore County (CCBC). Khari’s academic journey will continue in California. She opted to attend the University of San Francisco in the fall, where she accepted a full scholarship opportunity to pursue a bachelor’s degree in English with a concentration in Creative Writing. Additionally, she plans to minor in Film.
Center, MOkjluradio.com

Lincoln University to make history as nine cadets graduate from law enforcement academy

Lincoln University will make history this evening, as their first class from the Lincoln University Law Enforcement Training Academy will graduate. Nine cadets have completed the over 650 hours of coursework needed to become law enforcement officers in the state of Missouri. They began their studies in January. All nine officers had to pass a final Peace Officer Standards and Training Program exam, and all nine did.
Utah StateGephardt Daily

U.S. Department of Education approves $205M for K-12 schools in Utah

UTAH, July 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The U.S. Department of Education on Wednesday announced the approval of seven American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief state plans, including Utah’s, to distribute remaining funds to individual states. Utah will be receiving $205,578,303, according to a department news release.
Houston, TXtexassignal.com

Hoochies of Houston: the city’s newest grassroots organization

Activist Nia Jones, also known on social media as Hoochie God, said after the killing of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant she felt a need to speak up for Black women across the country. Bryant was shot by the Columbus Police Department outside of her home. Williams said she felt outraged by the reaction to her death and that Black children deserve to be treated like children.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

KWK Architects Designs New Study Lounges/Simulated Exam Rooms at Washington University Medical School’s Farrell Learning and Teaching Center

In order to meet the needs of curriculum renewal and new teaching pedagogy, Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis desired renovations to its Farrell Learning and Teaching Center (FLTC) that would support medical education by improving flexibility and providing updated technology. St. Louis-based KWK Architects was contracted by...
CollegesPosted by
Daily Mail

UNC Chapel Hill votes to grant TENURE to 1619 Project founder Nikole Hannah-Jones as ugly brawl erupts outside closed-door trustee meeting a week after she refused to teach at the school and claimed 'powerful donor' blocked her from lifetime role

Trustees at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill voted Wednesday to accept the tenure application of 1619 Project founder Nikole Hannah-Jones - a week after she refused to teach at the school claiming that a 'powerful donor' had blocked her from the lifetime professorship. The board accepted the...
EducationPosted by
Great Bend Post

CDC: Racial, regional disparities as schools reopened for in-person learning

WASHINGTON — After last year’s abrupt shutdown of schools due to the coronavirus pandemic, increasing numbers of students returned to in-person learning. But a new study shows that racial and geographic gaps persisted as K-12 students went back to their classrooms — with non-Hispanic white kids more often the ones attending a brick-and-mortar school full-time in most states.
EducationPosted by
TheStreet

Pro CA Coalition Announces Children Of Founders Expelled From Columbus Academy

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In retaliation for asking questions and producing dozens of signed affidavits from parents, teachers, and students about the school's curriculum; handling of students with learning disabilities; treatment of the Latino, Asian and other minority populations; and management of finances, Columbus Academy in Columbus, Ohio, officially expelled the children of the founders of the Pro CA Coalition on June 11, 2021, with no prior warning. The expulsion letter was signed by Melissa Soderberg, Head of School, and Jonathan Kass, President Board of Trustees. However, it was noted the Board of Trustees determined the expulsions. Andrea Gross and Amy Gonzalez, primary organizers, requested documents and the process for an appeal and were told "You are not entitled to, and we will not provide to you, the other documents you requested." This statement was made by two large law firms representing Columbus Academy.
EducationPosted by
ESPN 99.1

$127M Fed Money for South Dakota Schools

Earlier this year the U.S. Department of Education released $254,679,491 to South Dakota as part of South Dakota's American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) plan. Today July 7, an additional $127,339,745 was announced. The funds were part of the Departments $81 billion distribution to 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Educationdailyleaderextra.com

Additional fed funds will help S.D. schools

It's hard to keep track of all the federal funds that are flowing out of Washington, D.C., to states, local governments, businesses, schools and individuals. But a recent tranche of funding intended for South Dakota schools should help in tangible ways. The U.S. Department of Education announced Wednesday it has...
CollegesDaily Athenaeum

WVU most affordable 'LGBTQ-friendly' school in state and No. 36 nationally, study finds

West Virginia University was recently ranked the most affordable “LGBTQ-friendly” school in the state and No. 36 nationally in a study done by Student Loan Hero. “We produced this specific study on the most affordable LGBTQ-friendly schools because we know that many of our readers and many (prospective) borrowers, nationally, identify with this community,” said Andrew Pentis, a certified student loans counselor and higher education expert at Student Loan Hero.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WUSA9

Pennsylvania man charged Capitol police with stun gun, DOJ says

WASHINGTON — A Pennsylvania man attempted to use a stun gun on officers before assaulting them and an Associated Press photographer during the Capitol riot, according to new charging documents filed in federal court Wednesday. Alan William Byerly, of Pennsylvania, was arrested Wednesday on five counts, including assault on a...
Politicsmtwp.net

Act 66 law permits students to repeat a grade in 2021-2022

Pennsylvania Act 66, signed into law on June 30, 2021, permits students who were enrolled in the 2020-2021 school year to repeat their grade level to make up for lost educational opportunities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, even if the student met the requirements to be promoted to the next grade. Act 66 stipulates that parents/guardians and students 18 or older have until July 15, 2021, to request that they or their child repeat a grade for the 2021-2022 school year. For more information and an application to apply please click here to visit the Pennsylvania Department of Education website.
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Charleston-area colleges prepare for fall with minimal COVID-19 restrictions

Charleston-area college students can look forward to a return to “normal” operations as they prepare for the fall semester. Throughout the summer, the College of Charleston, the Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston Southern University, The Citadel and Trident Technical College have all been evaluating COVID-19 rules and regulations. For the most part, the schools are in consensus: Masks are optional for the vaccinated and the vaccine is highly encouraged for those who haven’t gotten it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy