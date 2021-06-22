Tickets to Tokyo: meet the four track athletes who made the U.S. Olympic teams Monday

EUGENE, Ore. – Three Longhorns moved on to the finals on day eight of the U.S. Olympic Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Friday. All-American Steffin McCarter took just one jump to reach the final round of the men's long jump, while Texas Exes Aldrich Bailey, Jr., advanced in the men's 400m hurdles, and 2016 Olympian Morolake Akinosun qualified in the women's 200m. In addition the trio of finalists, former Longhorn and 2016 Bronze Medalist Ashley Spencer cruised to the semifinals of the women's 400m hurdles. Across the pond at the British Olympic Trials, Kathryn Gillespie made it four Longhorns in Olympic Trials finals as she posted the fourth-best qualifying time in the 1500m (4:20.