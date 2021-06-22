Cancel
Tickets to Tokyo: meet the four track athletes who made the U.S. Olympic teams Monday

By Briar Napier
Wichita Eagle
 17 days ago

The Kansas City area will have plenty of representation at the Summer Olympics next month in Tokyo. Four athletes — former prep stars Chris Nilsen and KC Lightfoot in the men’s pole vault, former Kansas Jayhawk Bryce Hoppel in the men’s 800-meter run and former Missouri Tiger Karissa Schweizer in the women’s 5,000 — punched tickets to Tokyo Monday with qualifying performances in their respective events at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Ore.

