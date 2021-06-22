Sequel to The Legend’s Cookbook is in development, reprint of original on the way

At the end of 2020, Remedy Entertainment announced that their latest title, Control, had gone on to sell over two million copies since its launch back in August 2019. These promising sales along with the strong critical and fan reception, including our own review, made it seem likely that the Finnish developer would continue to make games based in Control’s bizarre and mesmerizing universe. Today, Remedy confirmed that they will once again be teaming up with publisher 505 Games for two of their upcoming projects, both of which will be set in the world of Control. The first, which is codenamed Condor, will be the studio’s first attempt at a multiplayer game, as the new title will be a four player co-operative PvE game, except the E stands for environment instead of enemies. Over on Twitter, executive producer Juha Vainio provided a first look at the concept art for Condor, which can be seen below and seems to tease a return to the Oldest House. There is less info available about the second game, but the press release seems to imply that this will be a more traditional sequel to Control, and will have a bigger budget than the original game.