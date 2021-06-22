Cancel
Sequel to The Legend’s Cookbook is in development, reprint of original on the way

By Caitlin Johnson
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBreath of the Wild’s cooking mechanic inspired many players to become Hyrulean chefs in their own kitchens. The Legend’s Cookbook allows fans to do just that, providing detailed recipes inspired by the game and other entries in the Zelda franchise. The team behind the project recently announced a reprint of the original and confirmed that a sequel to the popular cookbook is currently in the works.

Comments / 0

Community Policy