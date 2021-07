Yea, the season didnt end the way we wanted it to. And I dont want to be writing a piece about the Sixers vacationing this early in the playoffs. But such is life. And while many athletes hit the beach during their offseason for some much deserved R&R Joel Embiid, the adopted son of Philadelphia and heir to the Philadelphia throne, went “down the shore.” A few folks spotted the shouldve been MVP in Margate over the weekend.