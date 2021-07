With the Greene County Fair “Quest to be Your Best” kicking-off today, there are several activities happening tomorrow. Greene County ISU Extension 4-H and Youth Coordinator Kayla Willms says in the morning there will be lots of livestock and animal weigh-ins, including beef pen-of-three, sheep and goat, herd builder, lead beef and horse check-ins. Then in the afternoon will be the poultry show at 1pm in the show ring, followed by the dog obedience and showmanship show at 5pm on the east side of the former bus barn. The final activity will be the county fair queen contest at 7pm in Clover Hall.