Beach Hazards Statement issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 04:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-22 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. If you go to the beach, heed the advice of lifeguards and beach patrol. Do not venture out on piers as waves can wash you into the water. A moderate swim risk means breaking waves and currents are expected. Stay away from dangerous areas like piers, breakwalls, and river outlets. Target Area: Berrien BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT /5 AM CDT/ EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Breaking waves of 3 to 4 feet this morning will subside to 1 to 3 feet by this afternoon. Dangerous currents are likely early this morning, and but should become weaker or less prevalent through the day as waves continue to subside. * WHERE...In Indiana, La Porte county. In Michigan, Berrien county. * WHEN...Through early this morning. Moderate swim risk continues through the day. * IMPACTS...Dangerous currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...The beach hazards statement will expire early this morning. Moderate swim risk conditions are expected through the day in both counties as waves subside. Dangerous currents may be present despite lower wave height activity, especially near piers and breakwalls.