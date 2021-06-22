Beach Hazards Statement issued for La Porte by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 22:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-22 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: La Porte BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT /5 AM CDT/ TUESDAY * WHAT...High wave action and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...In Indiana, La Porte county. In Michigan, Berrien county. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Wave heights of 3 to 6 feet are expected. A moderate swim risk is expected on Tuesday for beaches in both counties. Stay dry when waves are high!